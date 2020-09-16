Titan with SBI launches first contactless payment watches

Sharing his thoughts on the association, Mr. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said, “We are glad to be a part of the launch of this unique proposition in the contactless payments space by Titan. It gives me immense pleasure to join hands with one of the world’s 5th largest watch manufacturer, to provide a smart and innovative shopping solution for our YONO customers with Titan Payment Watches. We believe this innovative offering will redefine the shopping experience for our customers with Tap & Pay technology. With the latest technological advancements, the State Bank of India has always been striving towards providing innovative, best-in-class banking services for our customers".