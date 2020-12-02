To avoid tech’s anti-trust troubles, India tries a hard 30% cap

Sending money would become as easy sending a message, Facebook’s co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said after receiving the go-ahead. “We’ve built it using India’s Unified Payments Interface which makes it easy for anyone to accept payments across a lot of different apps," he said said in a video message.India mandates that companies use its UPI platform so payments can be sent among all services, including those from Facebook, Amazon, Walmart Inc., Paytm and any new upstart. Zero user fees are also required.