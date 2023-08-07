Google offers on-campus hotel ‘Summer Special’ to help lure employees back to the office2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 08:33 PM IST
In an attempt to lure workers back to the office, Google has launched a 'Summer Special' offer for full-time employees to book a room at an on-campus hotel in Mountain View for $99 (approximately Rs8,189.17) a night, according to a CNBC report. However the deal isn't winning over everyone, some aren’t convinced it’s a good deal.