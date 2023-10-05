Top 10 Google Pixel 8 Series features that challenge Apple and Samsung: Video Boost, Zoom Enhance and more
Pixel 8 Pro introduces temperature sensor, Best Take and Magic Editor, Zoom Enhance, Night Sight for videos, Video Boost, Audio Magic Eraser, Google Assistant with Bard, 7 years of software support, and 1TB storage option
Google has unveiled the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro across the world, showcasing a fusion of hardware upgrades and groundbreaking AI features that redefine the smartphone experience. Here are top 10 features from Google Pixel 8 Series that give a tough fight to Apple and Samsung and make Google Pixel 8 Series worth giving a try.