Top 5 alternatives to Pixel 10 Pro Fold for photography and performance - iPhone 17 Pro Max, Vivo X Fold 5 & more

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold has officially gone on sale in India and several other markets this October, months after its global launch earlier this year. The foldable flagship represents Google’s most refined attempt at the form factor yet, boasting a durable build and, notably, an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Despite its rugged construction, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is not exactly a featherweight. It trades thinness and lightness for structural solidity, prioritising endurance over aesthetics, a decision that may divide potential buyers.

Top alternatives to Pixel 10 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 remains the benchmark for foldables. The South Korean brand’s latest iteration is its lightest and thinnest Fold yet, showcasing exceptional design and engineering finesse. With top-tier hardware, a polished design language, and a price tag that aligns closely with the Pixel Fold, Samsung still makes a strong case for itself in the ultra-premium segment.

For those who value portability and refinement, the Fold 7 simply feels more complete, even if Google’s software integration continues to set a high standard.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Another strong contender in the premium Android bracket is Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra, which shifts the focus squarely to photography. The Leica-branded camera system stands out as one of the best on any smartphone, backed by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a robust battery, and a sleek premium frame.

While it is not a foldable, the 15 Ultra is aimed squarely at users who care about imaging prowess over design experiments, a trade-off that could make it a more pragmatic choice for many.

Vivo X Fold 5 Vivo continues to undercut its rivals with the X Fold 5, which manages to offer a competitive package at a significantly lower price point. Despite being powered by an older chipset, it still outperforms Google’s Tensor G5 in many benchmarks and delivers a strong all-round experience.

Vivo X Fold 5 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Soc

The device packs LTPO panels on both the cover and inner displays, a 6,000mAh battery, and remains impressively thin and light, a balance that even Samsung struggles to achieve.

Pixel 10 Pro XL For those unconvinced by foldables, Google’s own Pixel 10 Pro XL is a compelling alternative. The handset features a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 3K resolution, powered by the same Tensor G5 processor. It offers up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with a 50MP triple camera setup that actually surpasses the Fold’s system. The 42MP front camera further enhances its appeal for photography and video calls.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL with a 6.8-inch screen

iPhone 17 Pro Max On the non-foldable side of the market, Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max continues to dominate the ultra-premium category. The device features a large Super Retina display, the newly introduced orange colour variant, and an upgraded 48MP triple-camera system that delivers more detail and better low-light performance.

