Top 5 Apple iPhone Air alternatives you must check in India: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, OnePlus 15 and more

Apple has reportedly pushed back the launch of its next iPhone Air, a model that was initially expected to arrive in autumn 2026. The Information first reported the development, citing people familiar with the company’s internal planning. The delay follows lower than anticipated demand for the current iPhone Air, which debuted in 2025.

A slim design that came with trade-offs The first-generation iPhone Air positioned itself as a thinner and lighter alternative within Apple’s flagship range. Its slim profile also meant a smaller battery and a reduced camera system compared with other premium iPhones. Analysts say these compromises may have contributed to its slower uptake, prompting Apple to reassess the timing of its successor.

Five alternatives to the iPhone Air in India With the next model now reportedly postponed, several premium Android devices and the iPhone 16 Pro stand out as strong alternatives for buyers in India.

A person holds a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge phone in front of an iPhone Air.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge starts at ₹1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, rising to ₹1,21,999 for the 12GB and 512GB option. The handset features a 6.7-inch Quad HD Plus Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front. It measures just 5.85mm thick and weighs about 163 grams, making it slimmer than both the standard Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16.

The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Its rear camera setup includes a 200MP primary sensor with optical stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP front sensor for selfies.

OnePlus 15 OnePlus has priced the OnePlus 15 at ₹72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version, and ₹75,999 for the 16GB and 512GB model. The phone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. OnePlus opted for this resolution to accommodate the higher refresh capability.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and includes up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The triple 50MP rear camera setup includes a Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical stabilisation, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 3.5x optical zoom. The device houses a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

iPhone 16 Pro The iPhone 16 Pro is currently listed at ₹89,900 for the 256GB variant on Amazon. It offers a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The device runs on the A18 Pro chip paired with 8GB of RAM, and comes with storage options up to 1TB. Its 3,582mAh battery supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

On the rear is a triple camera system that includes a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. A 12MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel 10 The Pixel 10 is priced at ₹79,999 for the 256GB model. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Unlike the Pixel 10 Pro, its refresh range operates between 60 and 120Hz.

The rear camera array includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 10.8MP telephoto unit, with stabilisation on the primary and telephoto cameras. A 10.5MP front camera provides autofocus. The phone features a 4,970mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging, and comes in four colour options.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is sold at ₹1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It is equipped with a 6.73-inch WQHD Plus LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The screen uses Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 and carries TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light and flicker-free viewing.

The handset runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. Its quad-camera system includes a 50MP LYT-900 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 200MP periscope telephoto unit offering 4.3x optical zoom.