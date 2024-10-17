Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  Top budget-friendly tech gifts for Diwali and Bhai Dooj 2024: Headphones, smartwatch and more

Top budget-friendly tech gifts for Diwali and Bhai Dooj 2024: Headphones, smartwatch and more

We have put together a list of budget-friendly tech gift ideas from Amazon to make this festive season even more special.

With Diwali and Bhai Dooj just around the corner, now is the perfect time to find tech-related gifts for your loved ones and siblings. If you are on the lookout for affordable options, we have got you covered. We have put together a list of budget-friendly tech gift ideas from Amazon to make this festive season even more special.

Noise Pulse 2 Max

The smartwatch features a 1.85" TFT LCD with 550 nits brightness, offering clear visibility even in bright sunlight. It supports Bluetooth calling, Tru Sync technology for stable connectivity, and Smart DND for uninterrupted sleep. Equipped with 100+ sports modes, 150+ cloud-based watch faces, Noise Health Suite, and a 10-day battery life. It is priced at 1099.

Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller

The gaming controller features an ergonomic design with rubberized textured sticks for improved grip, pressure-sensitive analog triggers, LED backlit buttons, vibration feedback, 8-10m wireless range, zero lag connection, and a 700mAh battery for 12 hours of gameplay. It is priced at 1599.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earbuds

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r feature a 12.4mm driver unit for crisp, enhanced bass sound. With Sound Master Equalizers, users can select from three audio profiles: Bold, Bass, and Balanced. Offering up to 38 hours of battery life, they also boast IP55 water and sweat resistance, plus a gaming mode for enhanced in-game performance. It is priced at 1649.

boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker

The Stone 620 portable wireless speaker delivers 12W RMS stereo sound with a 120Hz-20KHz frequency range. It features TWS functionality, IPX4 water resistance, and offers 10 hours of playtime with a 3-hour charge. Customers can enjoy 360° sound with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, plus built-in mic and easy access controls. It is priced at 1799.

JBL Tune 510BT headphones

The JBL Tune 510BT headphones feature 32mm dynamic drivers delivering JBL Pure Bass sound. With Bluetooth 5.0, enjoy up to 40 hours of wireless playtime, quick charging (5 mins for 2 hours), and dual pairing. It is priced at 2299.

