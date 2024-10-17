With Diwali and Bhai Dooj approaching, explore budget-friendly tech gifts from Amazon. Options include the Noise Pulse 2 Max smartwatch, Cosmic Byte ARES controller, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, boAt Stone 620 speaker, and JBL Tune 510BT headphones, all priced affordably for the festive season.

With Diwali and Bhai Dooj just around the corner, now is the perfect time to find tech-related gifts for your loved ones and siblings. If you are on the lookout for affordable options, we have got you covered. We have put together a list of budget-friendly tech gift ideas from Amazon to make this festive season even more special. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noise Pulse 2 Max The smartwatch features a 1.85" TFT LCD with 550 nits brightness, offering clear visibility even in bright sunlight. It supports Bluetooth calling, Tru Sync technology for stable connectivity, and Smart DND for uninterrupted sleep. Equipped with 100+ sports modes, 150+ cloud-based watch faces, Noise Health Suite, and a 10-day battery life. It is priced at ₹1099.

Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller The gaming controller features an ergonomic design with rubberized textured sticks for improved grip, pressure-sensitive analog triggers, LED backlit buttons, vibration feedback, 8-10m wireless range, zero lag connection, and a 700mAh battery for 12 hours of gameplay. It is priced at ₹1599. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earbuds The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r feature a 12.4mm driver unit for crisp, enhanced bass sound. With Sound Master Equalizers, users can select from three audio profiles: Bold, Bass, and Balanced. Offering up to 38 hours of battery life, they also boast IP55 water and sweat resistance, plus a gaming mode for enhanced in-game performance. It is priced at ₹1649.

boAt Stone 620 Bluetooth Speaker The Stone 620 portable wireless speaker delivers 12W RMS stereo sound with a 120Hz-20KHz frequency range. It features TWS functionality, IPX4 water resistance, and offers 10 hours of playtime with a 3-hour charge. Customers can enjoy 360° sound with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, plus built-in mic and easy access controls. It is priced at ₹1799.