Top executives losing interest in metaverse

“The metaverse would most likely not be in the top of the radar of most CXOs today, because most businesses around the globe have not even digitized their operations fully, and that's the priority," he said. “The market is too nascent and end users are already experiencing digital fatigue while dealing with emerging technologies. Metaverse being completely in the virtual realm can make it taxing for most people and businesses to embrace it in their day-to-day lives, considering people are again looking to have the access to real-life experiences."