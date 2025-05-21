Top features revealed at Google I/O 2025 that deserve attention from rivals

Google unveiled a slew of new tech at Google I/O 2025, and some of it should have its rivals seriously concerned.

Shaurya Sharma
Published21 May 2025, 06:58 PM IST
Google Gemini is now integrated with more Google products than ever before.
Google wrapped up its Google I/O keynote yesterday, and at the event, Google unveiled a slew of new AI-centric reveals coming to Gemini and other Google products like Google Search. And it's safe to say that Google has extended its AI lead further compared to what some other brands have to offer. That said, here are a few features or new additions to Google's AI portfolio that other companies should take note of, read on to know.

Gemini is now built into Chrome

Google announced that if you are subscribed to Google AI Pro or Google AI Ultra, which cost 1,950 and 24,500 monthly, respectively in India, you will get access to Gemini inside of Chrome. This is going to be available for users in the US for now, while using English as their language. Also, it is going to be available for both Windows as well as macOS. This will make summarising web pages easier, research easier, and navigating websites easier.

Also Read: Google I/O 2025: AI Mode rolls out in Search, know how it will benefit users

Google Veo 3 can generate audio alongside video

With Veo 2, we saw how Google's text-to-video model could generate videos out of thin air. All you had to do was submit text-based prompts, and Google would return a video for you. However, with Google's latest Veo 3 model, Google now also generates audio. This makes the text-to-media generation complete. Having audio brings an additional element.

Gemini Live is now better than ever thanks to Project Astra 

Google wants to make an "universal AI assistant" that understands the world around you. Now, Google has integrated Gemini with Project Astra's camera and screen sharing, and this seems to be a step in that direction. There can be multiple use cases wherein Google Gemini Live can actually see the environment around you and tell you how to fix a bike, and more. Plus, you can of course, as its take on things, including if your outfit it on point or not.

