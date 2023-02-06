Top ten global OEMs cut chip spending by 7.6% in 2022, says report
A lingering semiconductor shortage in the automotive, networking, and industrial electronics markets, raised chip average selling prices and accelerated semiconductor revenue increases in these markets. This resulted in the top OEMs reducing their share of overall semiconductor spending in 2022
New Delhi: Top ten global original equipment manufacturers (OEM) including Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, and BBK reduced spending on semiconductors by 7.6% in 2022 as demand for smartphones and PCs remained muted due to inflationary pressure, Gartner said in a new global report released Monday.
