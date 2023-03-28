Top US cyber official says TikTok represents 'strategic' challenge1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:57 AM IST
The head of the US National Security Agency's cybersecurity directorate on Monday said TikTok represents a ‘strategic issue’ rather than an immediate ‘tactical’ threat to the United States
RUTHERFORD (CALIFORNIA) : The head of the U.S. National Security Agency's cybersecurity directorate on Monday said TikTok represents a "strategic issue" rather than an immediate "tactical" threat to the United States.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×