Top US cyber official says TikTok represents 'strategic' challenge

Top US cyber official says TikTok represents 'strategic' challenge

1 min read . 02:57 AM IST Reuters
'Why would you bring the Trojan horse inside the fortress?, Joyce said

The head of the US National Security Agency's cybersecurity directorate on Monday said TikTok represents a ‘strategic issue’ rather than an immediate ‘tactical’ threat to the United States

RUTHERFORD (CALIFORNIA) :The head of the U.S. National Security Agency's cybersecurity directorate on Monday said TikTok represents a "strategic issue" rather than an immediate "tactical" threat to the United States.

Speaking at a policy conference in Northern California, Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity for the spy agency, reiterated the agency's earlier position that the Chinese-owned social networking app is akin to a "loaded gun" that the Chinese government could use to influence what information Americans see.

"Why would you bring the Trojan horse inside the fortress?" Joyce said at the conference.

 

