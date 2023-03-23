Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Toshiba Announces $15 Billion Plan to Be Taken Private

Toshiba Announces $15 Billion Plan to Be Taken Private

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is displayed atop of the company's facility building in Kawasaki, Japan June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Japanese industrial conglomerate agrees to takeover by Tokyo-based investment fund

Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp. said Thursday it has agreed to a deal worth ¥2 trillion, equivalent to $15 billion, to take the company private.

Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp. said Thursday it has agreed to a deal worth ¥2 trillion, equivalent to $15 billion, to take the company private.

Toshiba said the buyout would be led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc., a Tokyo-based investment fund. It said the buyers were offering ¥4,620 a share, about 10% above the closing price of ¥4,213 in Tokyo Stock Exchange trading Thursday. That values the company at about ¥2 trillion.

Toshiba said the buyout would be led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc., a Tokyo-based investment fund. It said the buyers were offering ¥4,620 a share, about 10% above the closing price of ¥4,213 in Tokyo Stock Exchange trading Thursday. That values the company at about ¥2 trillion.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

If the deal wins support from shareholders and regulators, it would mark the conclusion of years of turmoil at Toshiba, a former leader in Japan’s corporate world that has shed many of its well-known businesses including laptop computers and medical equipment.

In March 2022, Toshiba shareholders rejected a management plan to split the company into two parts, reflecting opposition from foreign shareholders including some who wanted the company to be auctioned to the highest bidder. The next month Toshiba put itself up for auction, soliciting options to strategically reorganize itself, including privatization.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP