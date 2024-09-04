Touchscreen MacBook Pro on the horizon? Apple's new patent fuels speculation
Apple has reportedly received a patent for touchscreen technology, hinting at a possible touchscreen MacBook Pro. The patent details sophisticated design elements and addresses technical challenges.
Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly delving into the possibility of introducing a touchscreen MacBook Pro, following a recent patent approval. This development was initially highlighted by Apple Insider, which shed light on the company’s ongoing exploration of integrating touchscreen technology into its laptop lineup.