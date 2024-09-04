Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 04 2024 15:09:36
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 404.60 -0.42%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.35 -0.49%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 519.05 -3.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,233.05 -1.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,079.70 -0.54%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Touchscreen MacBook Pro on the horizon? Apple's new patent fuels speculation
BackBack

Touchscreen MacBook Pro on the horizon? Apple's new patent fuels speculation

Livemint

Apple has reportedly received a patent for touchscreen technology, hinting at a possible touchscreen MacBook Pro. The patent details sophisticated design elements and addresses technical challenges.

Apple is reportedly delving into the possibility of introducing a touchscreen MacBook Pro.Premium
Apple is reportedly delving into the possibility of introducing a touchscreen MacBook Pro.

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly delving into the possibility of introducing a touchscreen MacBook Pro, following a recent patent approval. This development was initially highlighted by Apple Insider, which shed light on the company’s ongoing exploration of integrating touchscreen technology into its laptop lineup.

Apple's journey towards a touchscreen MacBook began with a patent application in 2021, which included references to such technology. This was followed by another filing in 2023. The latest patent, titled “Touch Sensing Utilizing Integrated Micro Circuitry," has now been granted, providing a glimpse into how Apple might incorporate a touchscreen into future MacBook models.

The patent outlines an innovative design featuring light-emitting diodes (LEDs) or organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), along with display and touch chiplets embedded within the screen. This suggests that Apple is not just considering any standard touchscreen but is focused on developing a sophisticated and finely-tuned interface specifically for its devices. The document repeatedly mentions a “personal computer that includes a trackpad and an integrated touchscreen," strongly hinting at a potential MacBook Pro with these capabilities.

While patents typically aim to cover a broad range of potential applications, this one specifically references a laptop-like device with a touchscreen. This indicates that Apple is seriously considering the logistics and design of a touchscreen MacBook. Illustrations within the patent further reinforce this, depicting a MacBook Pro with a touchscreen interface.

The patent also delves into the technical aspects of how the technology would function, including the integration of touch chiplets and the arrangement of electrodes within the visible area of the screen. The document addresses various technical challenges and potential solutions, highlighting Apple's focus on creating a responsive and precise touch interface suitable for a laptop environment.

Moreover, the patent discusses the economic considerations, noting the increasing popularity of touchscreens due to their ease of use and declining costs. This suggests that cost is not the primary barrier to introducing touchscreen Macs. Instead, Apple’s hesitation seems to stem from concerns over user experience and the potential overlap between its MacBook and iPad lines.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all theBusiness News, Technology News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
More Less
Published: 04 Sep 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue