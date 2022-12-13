'Tough to predict the future': Google CEO Sundar Pichai on possible layoffs

Meanwhile, this is not the first time he has hinted of layoffs. Earlier in September, the CEO had hinted at possible layoffs in the company as he wanted to make the company 20 percent more efficient after years of rapid hiring. While speaking at Code Conference in Los Angeles, Pichai spoke about how he’s thinking of making the company run more efficiently ahead of economic uncertainty and a broader slowdown in ad spending, of which Google has been the largest beneficiary to date, CNBC had reported.