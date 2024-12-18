Jio India has launched its new JioTag Go, billed as the country’s first Android tracker with compatibility for Google's Find My Device network. The Bluetooth-enabled tracker allows users to locate their belongings, such as keys, gadgets, luggage, and even bikes, using the Find My Device app on Android smartphones.

Priced at Rs. 1,499, the JioTag Go is available for purchase through a range of platforms, including Amazon, JioMart, Reliance Digital, and My Jio stores. The tracker comes in four vibrant colours—black, orange, white, and yellow—and boasts an impressive battery life of up to one year, thanks to its CR2032 battery.

The JioTag Go works by connecting to the Find My Device app, which is available for download on Android smartphones running Android 9 or later. When within Bluetooth range, users can tap the ‘Play Sound’ feature on the app, prompting the tracker to emit a beeping sound, making it easier to locate misplaced items.

If the tracker is out of Bluetooth range, users can track its last known location using the Google Find My Device network, which utilises the vast network of Android devices worldwide. The app offers a map with a ‘Get Directions’ option to help users locate the last position of their lost items.

Notably, the JioTag Go does not require a SIM card to operate, further simplifying its functionality. The tracker uses Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity to communicate with the user’s phone, and its compact design—measuring 38.2 x 38.2 x 7.2mm and weighing just 9g—ensures it is lightweight and unobtrusive when attached to everyday items.