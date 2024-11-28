The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued an update to reassure the public that there will be no delays in the delivery of essential Net Banking and Aadhaar OTP messages starting 1 December.

Responding to misinformation circulating on social media, TRAI has firmly stated that the timely delivery of such messages will remain unaffected, thanks to new regulations aimed at improving message traceability.

In recent months, TRAI has intensified its efforts to combat the growing issue of cybercrime, particularly involving fake calls and fraudulent messages. To address these concerns, new rules were introduced on 1 October, requiring telecom providers to establish a system for tracking the origins of bulk messages. Initially, the deadline for implementing these measures was set for 31 October, but following requests from operators citing technical challenges, an extension until 30 November was granted.

Message traceability refers to a mechanism enabling telecom companies to identify the source of bulk SMS traffic. This capability is crucial for curbing the spread of fraudulent messages, as it allows authorities to pinpoint and act against the originators of such schemes. Without traceability, detecting and prosecuting scammers becomes significantly more challenging.

While telecom companies have expressed concerns about the technical complexities involved in deploying the system, TRAI has reassured users that these new requirements will not impact the speed or reliability of OTP deliveries. The regulator remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to banking and identification services.

On 13 August 2024, the regulatory authority introduced strict directives to curb unauthorised promotional calls. These include severe penalties for offenders, such as the disconnection of telecom resources, blacklisting for up to two years, and restrictions on obtaining new resources during this period.

According to TRAI, these initiatives have yielded positive results, with a steady decline in spam call complaints. Access Providers reported 1.89 lakh complaints in August 2024, which decreased to 1.63 lakh in September—a 13 per cent drop—and further reduced to 1.51 lakh in October, marking a 20 per cent decline compared to August.

