TRAI initiates discussion on assignment of microwave spectrum in lower 6 GHz, E and V Bands

PTI
Updated28 May 2025, 01:51 PM IST
New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Telecom regulator TRAI on Wednesday floated a consultation paper on assignment of the microwave spectrum in lower 6 GHz, 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz bands, as well as E and V bands.

TRAI has fixed June 25, 2025 as deadline for comments and July 9 for counter comments.

                      "...a consultation paper on assignment of the microwave spectrum in 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band, and V-Band has been placed on the TRAI’s website for seeking comments and counter-comments from stakeholders," the regulator said.

                      In 2022, Department of Telecom (DoT) had approached TRAI to provide recommendations for assignment of spectrum in E&V bands and Microwave Access (MWA) as well as Microwave Backbone (MWB) spectrum in the said frequency bands.

                      Post that, TRAI had released a consultation paper on assignment of spectrum in E&V bands, and Microwave Access (MWA) & Microwave Backbone (MWB) for soliciting comments of stakeholders on the subject.

                      Meanwhile, the Telecommunication Act, 2023 was enacted in December 2023.

                      In light of the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 in respect of radio backhaul for telecommunication services, TRAI, via a letter in February 2024, conveyed that the telecom department may want to review its 2022 reference.

                      "In response, DoT, through a fresh reference letter dated 13.09.2024, while agreeing to the TRAI's observation that backhaul spectrum is a part of the First Schedule of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 for which the assignment method would be administrative, requested TRAI to provide recommendations under Section 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act, 1997," TRAI said.

                      The aspects included demand assessment and scope of service/ usage for 57-64/ 66 GHz (V-band) and 71-76 GHz/ 81-86 GHz (E-band) and accordingly methodology of assignment of spectrum and associated terms and conditions.

                      Other facets included spectrum charges and related terms and conditions such as spectrum cap, carrier aggregation for assignment of spectrum in the six bands for backhaul purposes of commercial telecom services.

                      A typical public telecommunication network consists of the access network; core network; and backhaul links.

                      The access network is the last mile connectivity to consumer devices, while core network connects the access network to global public networks. The backhaul links are used to connect the access network with the core network.

                      In all, TRAI has put over 50 questions to stakeholders for views.

                      These include level of demand of the spectrum in these traditional backhaul bands; the commercial services for which these bands should be assigned; and the method for such assignment. Other queries raised include the associated terms and conditions, validity period of assignment, and rollout obligations.

                      "As the 7125-8400 MHz range in the 7 GHz band and the 14.8-15.35 GHz range in the 15 GHz band are being considered for IMT in WRC27, whether there is a need to review the usage of 7 GHz and 15 GHz microwave backhaul bands at this stage itself, or should the review be undertaken after considering the outcome of WRC-27," TRAI asked.

                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsTRAI initiates discussion on assignment of microwave spectrum in lower 6 GHz, E and V Bands
