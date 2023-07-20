Trai recommends regulatory framework for AI, risk-based framework for AI specific use cases3 min read 20 Jul 2023, 07:05 PM IST
India's telecom regulator, Trai, has recommended the establishment of an independent statutory authority, the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India (AIDAI), to regulate responsible AI use across sectors
India’s telecom regulator has recommended that there is an urgent need for adopting a regulatory framework for development of responsible AI, which is applicable across sectors and ensures that specific AI use cases are regulated on a risk-based framework.
