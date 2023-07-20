India’s telecom regulator has recommended that there is an urgent need for adopting a regulatory framework for development of responsible AI, which is applicable across sectors and ensures that specific AI use cases are regulated on a risk-based framework.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in its 10-page recommendations on Thursday that Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India or AIDAI, be set up immediately as an independent statutory authority for the purpose, which will act as a regulator, recommendatory body, which should be supported by a multi-stakeholder body which will have an advisory role.

“Regulatory framework should ensure that specific AI use cases are regulated on a risk-based framework where high risk use cases that directly impact humans are regulated through legally binding obligations," the regulator said.

Trai added that the impact of AI was not limited to only telecom sector and that it had potential to impact a wide range of sectors including healthcare, finance, transportation, education, agriculture and many others, hence it was important to take a holistic approach for examining the impact of AI across all sectors rather than focusing only on telecom.

While the telecom department had asked the regulator for recommendations in 2020, Trai said that AI technology was still evolving and therefore it took time to examine and bring out the multiple aspects of AI/ML in the telecommunication and other sectors by studying various international practices which were also in the nascent stage.

The regulator said that the body should facilitate adoption of future technologies and innovative architectures related to AI models and coordinate with technical standard setting bodies of government like Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC) for accreditation of various labs for testing and accreditation of AI products and solutions and giving recommendations.

“Be the apex body to oversee all issues related to data digitization, data sharing and data monetization in the country including framing policies and incentivization schemes for data digitalization, data sharing and data monetization," Trai noted as one of the recommendatory functions of AIDAI.

The other functions should include putting in place an overarching framework for ethical use of data both by the government as well as by the corporates in India. “Define the process framework for use of AI and related technology in data processing, data sharing and data monetization while ensuring the privacy and security of the data owner," Trai noted.

The AIDAI should also create a uniform framework to on-board private entities for adoption of national policy on data governance and enable them and public sector entities to digitalize, monetize and share their data within the privacy and other applicable laws and policies.

Trai said that the AIDAI should frame regulations on various aspects of AI including its responsible use, define principles of responsible AI and their applicability on AI use cases based on risk assessment. AIDAI should evolve the framework based on its assessment, advice of proposed multi-stakeholder body, global best practices, and public consultation, it said.

The multi-stakeholder body should draw members from different ministries, departments, industry, legal expert, cyber expert, academia and research institutes, besides representatives of relevant ministries and departments of central or state governments on need basis as special invitee.

“Ensuring that principles of responsible AI are made applicable at each phase of AI framework lifecycle viz. design, development, validation, deployment, monitoring and refinement," Trai specified as one of the recommendations.

Trai added that the body should develop model AI governance framework to guide organizations on deploying AI in a responsible manner and develop model ethical codes for adoption by public and private entities in different sectors. The body should also consider other aspects of regulation of AI for orderly growth of the AI sector and protection of the consumers.