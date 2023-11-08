TRAI mandates Digital Consent Acquisition System to combat unsolicited messages in India's telecom sector
TRAI's directive calls for the development of a Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) facility by all Access Providers. The DCA system aims to create a unified platform for telecom subscribers to register their consent digitally for receiving commercial communications from various entities.
In a significant move to tackle the issue of unsolicited commercial messages sent via SMS or voice calls, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a directive under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018). This directive, dated 02.06.2023, calls for the development and deployment of a Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) facility by all Access Providers.