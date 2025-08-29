TRAI registers first eight digital connectivity rating agencies to boost in-building network quality

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has granted registrations to eight applicants as Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA) under the 'Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024'.

Eight Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) have been authorised to assess and rate digital connectivity in accordance with the relevant regulations. These agencies are: Ardom Towergen Private Limited, Crest Digitel Private Limited, CTL Infocom Private Limited, ESTEX Telecom Private Limited, Frog Cellsat Limited, Phistream Consulting Private Limited, Shaurrya Teleservices Private Limited, and TUV SUD South Asia Private Limited.

The Ministry of Communications said in a release that this registration is granted for a period of five years from the date of grant of registration (August 27, 2025), subject to compliance with the terms and conditions of the registration and regulations. The DCRA will conduct an assessment of digital connectivity as per the methodology specified in the Manual for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity released on August 13, 2025.

Based on these assessments, DCRA will assign the 'Star Rating' to properties for their digital connectivity. These ratings will enable prospective buyers, tenants and businesses to make informed decisions on the basis of actual connectivity performance.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had in May this year released the draft manual for assessment of rating of properties for digital connectivity under the "Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024".

TRAI earlier this month issued the Manual for Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity, the country's first standardised framework to evaluate how effectively buildings are equipped for high-speed, reliable digital access.

Officials said that a robust in-building networks have become essential for work, education, healthcare, and also daily digital services with more than 80% of mobile data consumed indoors and high-frequency band signals of 4G and 5G often weakened by modern day building materials.

They said weak indoor connectivity directly affects consumer experience and overall quality of service.

The manual developed under the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, etablishes a uniform assessment methodology for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs).

It serves as a reference framework for Property Managers (PMs) and Service Providers to plan, implement, and maintain future-ready Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) and defines transparent, standardised criteria for property ratings, including fibre readiness, in-building mobile coverage, Wi-Fi coverage, broadband speeds and overall user experience