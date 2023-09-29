Trai releases consultation paper on 5G enterprise tech adoption
Adoption of 5G via captive networks for enterprises hit a roadblock in India as telcos and large enterprises clashed over access to 5G spectrum
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday released a consultation paper seeking industry feedback on policy bottlenecks towards faster adoption of 5G-driven technologies for businesses. Written inputs can be sent in till 30 October, with counter-comments sought on 13 November.