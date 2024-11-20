TRAI takes strong action to combat spam calls in India, over 13,000 entities register for message traceability measure
TRAI is actively addressing spam calls and SMS by implementing strict penalties for violators. Measures include mandatory traceability for promotional messages, and awareness initiatives involving major telecom operators have resulted in over 13,000 registrations of Principal Entities.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken several decisive steps to tackle the ongoing issue of spam calls and SMS, reporting significant progress in reducing complaints and enhancing message traceability.
