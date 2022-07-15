Traveling internationally? Don’t overpay to use your phone7 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 12:50 AM IST
Set up an app to call home for free and buy local data for cheap to get ahead of fees
Plus, air travel is messy this summer. International travel has returned, and so have airport crowds and flight cancellations. Paying close attention to potential delays and changing health requirements is a new reality for those headed abroad.