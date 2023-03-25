‘True visionary’: Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai’s emotional post on Intel’s Gordon Moore death2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Calling him a true visionary, Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the world has lost a giant in Gordon Moore. Moore helped paved the way for technology revolution, he added.
Intel co-founder Gordon Moore passed away at the age of 94 on Friday. Paying tributes to him, silicon valley industry leaders Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai have penned down emotional posts on microblogging site Twitter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×