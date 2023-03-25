Home / Technology / News /  ‘True visionary’: Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai’s emotional post on Intel’s Gordon Moore death
Intel co-founder Gordon Moore passed away at the age of 94 on Friday. Paying tributes to him, silicon valley industry leaders Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai have penned down emotional posts on microblogging site Twitter.

Calling him a true visionary, Apple CEO Tim Cook says that the world has lost a giant in Gordon Moore. He adds the Moore helped paved the way for technology revolution.

“The world lost a giant in Gordon Moore, who was one of Silicon Valley’s founding fathers and a true visionary who helped pave the way for the technological revolution. All of us who followed owe him a debt of gratitude. May he rest in peace," Cook’s tweet reads.

Google’s Sundar Pichai, in the tweet, says that Moore was an inspiration to him.

“RIP Gordon Moore. His vision inspired so many of us to pursue technology, was an inspiration to me. Thoughts with his family and everyone at Intel," Pichai writes in the tweet.

Moore was one of the co-founder of Intel. He is also known for his prediction regarding the exponential growth of computing power termed as the 'Moore's Law'.

According to a New York Times report, Moore's foresight concerning the exponential growth of computer chip technology in the 1960s set the stage for the high-tech era. The California semiconductor chip maker that helped give Silicon Valley its name, attained vast industrial domination formerly held by the enormous American railroad or steel industries of bygone eras.

In addition, he is credited with making laptop computers accessible to hundreds of millions of people and with putting microprocessors inside of everything from toaster ovens, bathroom scales, and toy fire trucks to telephones, automobiles, and aircraft. Moore, along with his wife Betty Moore contributed immensely to philanthropy.

Gordon Earle Moore was born in San Francisco on Jan. 3, 1929. Moore earned his Ph.D. in chemistry and physics from California Institute of Technology in 1954.

