True wireless stereo shipments in India grew 656% in June quarter: report

Liz Lee, senior research analyst at Counterpoint, explains, most of the OEMs are now redefining their strategies to focus on the complete ecosystem of connected devices. The growth potential in TWS has made many OEMs enter it with affordable offerings. After Realme, OPPO and Xiaomi, the likes of Vivo, OnePlus and Sony have also entered this segment. Going forward, more OEMs are likely to join the bandwagon.