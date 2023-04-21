Truecaller brings AI-based SMS fraud protection: What is it and how it works1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 05:37 PM IST
- Truecaller estimates that over 100 million people using Truecaller have received at least one fraudulent SMS over the past three months. Its new feature aims to curb SMS frauds.
Truecaller has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) -based SMS protection feature for its users. The feature combines user feedback with Truecallers proprietary machine learning intelligence to fight fraudulent messages and senders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×