Truecaller has launched a new AI-powered feature that allows users to get rid of spam calls. The new feature, which is part of the 'Max' update, blocks all calls that are not from an approved contact or are deemed to be spam calls by its artificial intelligence algorithm.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the new feature will block all calls that the AI considers to be spam, even if they are not listed in the company's database. Previously, however, the decision to block a particular number was based on how it was listed in the company's database, as well as the individual's proactive screening.

Notably, the new feature is only available to Truecaller Premium users on Android, as Apple doesn't allow Truecaller and other caller ID services to analyse and block a spam call directly. However, Truecaller's Vice President of Search, Kunal Dua, told TechCrunch that the underlying system is expected to improve over time with more spam call data.

"Obviously, we try our best to distinguish between spam and legitimate businesses. But there can be certain cases where some legitimate businesses may temporarily [blocked]," Dua told TechCrunch.

How to use the AI spam blocking feature on Truecaller? 1) Make sure you have purchased the Truecaller Premium subscription

2) Navigate to the Settings on your Truecaller app and click on Block

3) On the next page you will get the option for selecting the level of protection, click on the Max option here in order to enable the AI spam-blocking feature.

Truecaller Premium subscription price in India: Truecaller Premium is available in four tiers: Connect, Assistant, Assistant Family and Gold. The prices of these subscriptions start from ₹179 per month for the Connect tier and go up to ₹299 for the Assistant Family tier. Meanwhile, the yearly prices start from ₹539 for the Connect tier, going up to ₹5,000 for the Gold tier.

