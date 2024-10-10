Truecaller has introduced a UPI-based verification feature for Android Premium users in India, allowing them to validate identities and earn a Verified Badge.

As per the company, this new service aims to enhance trust and authenticity in digital communication by verifying users' identities through the government-backed Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Now, through UPI, users can confirm their correct names and authenticate their profiles with a trusted, government-endorsed system, similar to those used by major financial institutions.

Truecaller’s new feature allows users to initiate the verification process themselves. By selecting the name they wish to display, users will be able to verify their identities using the UPI method.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director of India at Truecaller, commented on the launch, saying, “The new Verified Badge is a direct response to feedback from our Premium users, who have long been seeking a more secure and trustworthy way to establish their identities. By integrating UPI-based verification, we are offering a widely accepted and secure method to authenticate identities. This feature reaffirms our commitment to providing top-tier services while empowering users to confidently control their digital footprint. We believe this is a significant step forward in our vision of making communication safer for everyone."

The Verified Badge feature, which is currently being rolled out in India, will soon be available in other countries as part of Truecaller's global expansion plan. The company is positioning this move as a game-changer for digital communications, offering a new level of trust comparable to traditional identity verification methods.