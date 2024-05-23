Truecaller uses Microsft's AI to make a ‘personal voice’ answer your phone calls. Here's how it works
Truecaller introduces personal voice feature allowing users to use their own voice to interact with AI Assistant, creating a more engaging experience for callers. Microsoft Azure AI technology is used to prevent audio misuse.
Truecaller is launching a new AI-powered 'personal voice' feature that will allow users to create a digital version of their own voice. This voice can be used to greet users and identify the purpose of their call. The new feature, part of Truecaller's AI assistant, is powered by Microsoft's Azure AI speech technology.