The integrated National Railways Helpline 139 used by lakhs of Indians daily is verified by Truecaller Business Identity solutions. People who have the app downloaded in their smartphone will now see a green verified business badge logo while making calls to the 139 Helpline.

The verified SMS message headers will also highlight the authenticity of the text. This will help consumers ensure that the communication about their bookings and other travel details is coming from the right IRCTC account.

Commenting on the association with Truecaller, Rajni Hasija Chairman & Managing Director IRCTC Said: “We are delighted to work with Truecaller on this new initiative. Through this engagement, we have moved a step forward in making IRCTC’s communication channels with the customers more robust, reliable and safe with technical collaboration with Truecaller thereby building trust with our customers."

IRCTC started the 139 Enquiry and Helpline Services in 2007 with Bharat BPO Services Limited as its technical partner in the project. The helpline receives about 2 lakh calls every day regarding train reservation, arrival and departure along with requests regarding security, medical and other special needs.

“Truecaller for Business already has hundreds of enterprises using our solutions globally to drive authentic conversations. We are very excited about working with IRCTC on this initiative and this is the first of many solutions. We remain committed to working with the government to increase trust in communication and playing a key role in supporting the digital India journey" said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director, Truecaller India.

