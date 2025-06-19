Trump Adviser David Sacks Says China Adept at Evading Chip Curbs

White House crypto and artificial intelligence czar David Sacks warned that China has grown adept at evading US export controls and is at most two years behind American semiconductor design capabilities.

Bloomberg
Published19 Jun 2025, 12:39 AM IST
Trump Adviser David Sacks Says China Adept at Evading Chip Curbs
Trump Adviser David Sacks Says China Adept at Evading Chip Curbs

White House crypto and artificial intelligence czar David Sacks warned that China has grown adept at evading US export controls and is at most two years behind American semiconductor design capabilities.

In a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday, Sacks said the US should be concerned that Huawei Technologies Co. is moving fast to catch up to its rivals outside China. He said that DeepSeek’s breakthrough AI model earlier this year demonstrated how China could still advance even with export controls in place.

You may be interested in

Discount

40% OFF

Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with PM2.5 Air Purification (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, Fast Cooling & Energy Saving, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Tech, 2025 Model, CWCVBK-VQ3D185, White)

Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with PM2.5 Air Purification (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, Fast Cooling & Energy Saving, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Tech, 2025 Model, CWCVBK-VQ3D185, White)

    Amazon

    ₹33990

    ₹56900

    Get This

    Discount

    64% OFF

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black

      Amazon

      ₹2499

      ₹6999

      Get This

      Discount

      41% OFF

      GM Flame Retardant Wire - 6 Sq mm (180 m, Black)

      GM Flame Retardant Wire - 6 Sq mm (180 m, Black)

        Amazon

        ₹13816

        ₹23394

        Get This

        Discount

        86% OFF

        mechdel Plastic Clothes Organizer For Wardrobe Cupboard Foldable & Stackable Closet Drawer (Folding Wadrobe -White, 10Pcsclothing)

        mechdel Plastic Clothes Organizer For Wardrobe Cupboard Foldable & Stackable Closet Drawer (Folding Wadrobe -White, 10Pcsclothing)

          Amazon

          ₹2699

          ₹269900

          Get This

          Discount

          78% OFF

          boAt Aavante Bar 5400D with 550W Dolby Audio, 5.1 Channel with Wireless subwoofer & Satellites, 3 Dynamic LED Modes, Decor Enhancing Design, LED Display(Premium Black)

          boAt Aavante Bar 5400D with 550W Dolby Audio, 5.1 Channel with Wireless subwoofer & Satellites, 3 Dynamic LED Modes, Decor Enhancing Design, LED Display(Premium Black)

            Amazon

            ₹11999

            ₹54990

            Get This

            Discount

            67% OFF

            Bajaj 1603 16 Liters Oven Toast Grill (OTG) | 1200 Watt | Cool Touch Handles | Grill, Bake & Roast | Heat Resistant| Tempered Glass | White

            Bajaj 1603 16 Liters Oven Toast Grill (OTG) | 1200 Watt | Cool Touch Handles | Grill, Bake & Roast | Heat Resistant| Tempered Glass | White

              Amazon

              ₹2499

              ₹7650

              Get This

              Discount

              80% OFF

              ZEBRONICS- GT730 4GD3, Powered by NVIDIA, 4GB GDDR3 Graphics Memory | 64 bit Memory Bus | PCI Express (pci_e 2.0) x 8 | DirectX 12 | OpenGL 4.4 | Maximum Supported Resolution 4096 x 2160 @24Hz

              ZEBRONICS- GT730 4GD3, Powered by NVIDIA, 4GB GDDR3 Graphics Memory | 64 bit Memory Bus | PCI Express (pci_e 2.0) x 8 | DirectX 12 | OpenGL 4.4 | Maximum Supported Resolution 4096 x 2160 @24Hz

                Amazon

                ₹2990

                ₹14990

                Get This

                Discount

                46% OFF

                Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

                Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

                  Amazon

                  ₹37999

                  ₹69999

                  Get This

                  Discount

                  55% OFF

                  LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)

                  LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)

                    Amazon

                    ₹7499

                    ₹16500

                    Get This

                    Discount

                    43% OFF

                    Panasonic 25 Ltr Duro Smart Wall Geyser, Smart IoT enabled (Geyser) BEE 5 star Rated with Free Pipe and Installation, wifi enabled, Compatible with Alexa and Ok Google with 230V / 50 Hz Voltage White

                    Panasonic 25 Ltr Duro Smart Wall Geyser, Smart IoT enabled (Geyser) BEE 5 star Rated with Free Pipe and Installation, wifi enabled, Compatible with Alexa and Ok Google with 230V / 50 Hz Voltage White

                      Amazon

                      ₹15999

                      ₹27995

                      Get This

                      “Before DeepSeek, people thought that Chinese AI models were years behind and we realized that they are only months behind,” Sacks said.

                      Sacks’s comments highlighted the Trump administration’s intention to maintain pressure on China over technology as the world’s two largest economies vie for an advantage in AI. Export controls have emerged as a point of friction in US-China trade talks, with Beijing objecting to American controls on advanced technology and the US concerned over a crackdown by Beijing on critical minerals sales.

                      During the interview, Sacks faulted the Biden administration’s so-called AI diffusion rule, which was revoked last month by the Trump administration. He called for a more nuanced approach to chip export controls, arguing that US allies are willing to comply with security requirements while partnering with American technology companies.

                      “The leading American semiconductor should not go to China, but we have export controls on that,” he said. “I don’t think that we need a new globalized regime on every single GPU transaction to achieve the objective.”

                      Sacks cautioned that needlessly tight US restrictions on sales of AI chips to American allies could unwittingly create an opening globally for Huawei and other companies by driving countries toward technology originating in China.

                      “If we are overly restrictive in terms of US sales to the world, I think that there will be a time where we kick ourselves and say, ‘All of a sudden Huawei is everywhere when we used to have the market to ourselves. Why didn’t we take advantage of that and lock it in?’” he said.

                      Separately, Sacks hailed the Senate passage on Tuesday of stablecoin legislation, saying the move would bring regulatory clarity for the industry and encourage more traditional financial industry players to embrace digital currencies. House lawmakers must now decide whether to take up the Senate bill or negotiate a compromise measure.

                      With assistance from Ed Ludlow and Caroline Hyde.

                      ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

                      This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsTrump Adviser David Sacks Says China Adept at Evading Chip Curbs
                      MoreLess

                      Wait for it…

                      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.