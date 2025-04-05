Trump extends TikTok deadline by 75 day after China halts spinoff deal amid trade tensions - 10 things to know

US President Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order to keep TikTok operational for an additional 75 days, as his administration works on a deal to save the app amidst ongoing trade tensions with China over tariffs.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated5 Apr 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Trump Signs Order to Extend TikTok Operations Amid Ongoing China Negotiations(AP)

US President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration had been working on an agreement to "save TikTok" and announced plans to sign an executive order to keep the app operational for an additional 75 days.

Here's look at the 10 top updates:

  • Trump said in a Truth Social post, “My administration has been working very hard on a deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress. The deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days.”
  • Trump said he hoped talks with China would continue in good faith acknowledging that China was displeased with the US reciprocal tariffs. But went on to defend tariffs as necessity for fair trade
  • "We hope to continue working in good faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our reciprocal tariffs (Necessary for fair and balanced trade between China and the USA!). This proves that tariffs are the most powerful economic tool and very important to our national security! We do not want TikTok to "go dark." We look forward to working with TikTok and China to close the Deal. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the post added.

  • A deal to spin off the US assets of TikTok was put on hold after China indicated it would not approve the deal following Trump's tariffs announcement this week.

  • Two sources told Reuters that by Wednesday, a deal was mostly finalised to turn TikTok's US operations into a new company based in the US, mostly owned and run by American investors. ByteDance would keep less than a 20% stake.
  • Meanwhile, a ByteDance spokesperson said the TikTok parent company "has been in discussion with the US government regarding a potential solution for TikTok US."
  • "An agreement has not been executed. There are key matters to be resolved. Any agreement will be subject to approval under Chinese law," the ByteDance spokesperson said in a statement, CNN reported
  • The Chinese Embassy in Washington, asked about the status of a deal for TikTok, said in a statement: "China has stated its position on TikTok on multiple occasions. China has always respected and protected the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises and opposed practices that violate the basic principles of the market economy." The Associated Press was first to report China's disapproval.

  • Notably, the announcement comes just one day before the ban was set to go into effect, after Trump delayed by an initial 75 days when he took office in January, according to CNN.
  • Last year, former President Joe Biden enacted a law that mandated TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, based in China, to sell off the app or face a ban in the United States due to national security concerns. While the law was initially scheduled to take effect in January, Trump announced he would postpone its enforcement in an effort to negotiate an agreement that would keep the app “alive.”

