Trump’s flip-flop on Nvidia chips is a win for China

The H20 reversal echoes another area where the White House granted risky chip sales in favour of trade deals: the Middle East. In recent years, the U.S. scrutinized the United Arab Emirates for its AI collaboration with Chinese entities. But in June, the Trump administration struck an agreement with the UAE that paved a way for U.S. companies to sell Emirati AI firms hundreds of thousands of chips. The U.S. also moved to sell chips to Saudi buyers. Saudi Arabia poses its own set of tech diffusion and security risks to the U.S., to say nothing of its economic and technological ties to China.