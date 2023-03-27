Turmoil in China’s EV market could accelerate the transition

The boost part, though, is looking a bit tenuous for both established and EV firms. While China’s central government hasn’t stepped in with overarching policy-backed incentives for the wider auto market, as it did in the past, local authorities are rolling out subsidies for car buyers as well as manufacturers. Car companies are throwing in sweeteners, while incumbents are trying to clear stocks of internal-combustion-engine vehicles that consumers will soon shun. EV makers, on their part, are trying to keep up with falling prices and rising competition.