Turn your Action button on your iPhone into a ChatGPT launcher for voice chats — here’s how

Apple may not let users swap Siri for another assistant, but owners of the iPhone 15 Pro series and newer now have a convenient workaround. Thanks to recent updates to OpenAI’s iOS app, the Action button can be configured to trigger ChatGPT’s voice mode instantly, offering quick, hands-free access to a more capable conversational tool, reported MacRumors.

ChatGPT on the Action Button? While the Side button remains locked to Siri, the Action button is far more customisable. According to MacRumors, assigning ChatGPT to it is straightforward and gives users a near-instant way to jump into a spoken conversation.

OpenAI’s free iPhone app already supports both text and voice input. By setting the Action button to launch voice mode directly, a long press starts a real-time dialogue with the AI, no menus, no tapping through the app.

How to set it up Setting ChatGPT as your Action button shortcut takes only a few steps:

Install the ChatGPT app and sign in.

Open Settings on your iPhone.

Tap the Action Button on your device.

Scroll to Controls and tap the chevrons next to the current selection.

Search for ChatGPT.

Choose Open ChatGPT Voice. Holding the Action button will now launch ChatGPT’s voice interface. The first time you activate it, the app may request microphone permissions, simply tap Allow.

A more integrated voice experience A recent update to the app means voice chats now unfold in the same window as text conversations. Responses appear as spoken audio alongside on-screen text and any generated visuals. This unified layout keeps context intact and makes switching between typing and talking feel more natural.

Dynamic Island support for ongoing conversations You can leave the app mid-conversation without interrupting the session. If you swipe away, the ongoing chat shifts into the Dynamic Island, which shows the assistant listening or preparing a response. To end the session, tap the Dynamic Island and select End within the app.

What ChatGPT can and can’t do Although ChatGPT becomes far easier to summon, it still does not replace Siri entirely. It cannot interact with iOS system functions such as setting alarms, opening apps or accessing your calendar. Even so, for users seeking a more conversational, context-aware assistant, assigning ChatGPT to the Action button provides the fastest shortcut yet.