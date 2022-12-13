Twitter accounts are now verified with three colours; details here

According to a report by The Verge, the microblogging platform's 'Twitter Blue' subscriptions rolled out despite warnings from Twitter's own trust and safety staff. Soon afterwards, numerous 'verified' accounts began to impersonate well-known personalities or brands. The chaos began with a fake Nintendo account, which posted the image of the well-known game character Mario raising a middle finger at the Twitter bird.

