Twitter adopts poison pill plan to block Elon Musk from increasing stake

In the case of Twitter’s pill, should Mr. Musk or anyone else take control of 15% or more of Twitter’s shares, all other shareholders would gain the right to purchase additional shares for what would effectively be half-price. That would quickly dilute Mr. Musk’s stake and make buying more shares expensive. The pill, exact details of which Twitter said it will provide in an upcoming filing, remains in effect for roughly a year.

