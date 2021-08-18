Social media platform Twitter will begin a pilot project allowing users to flag misleading content in its efforts to reduce misinformation on the platform.

Initially, Twitter's new feature would be available to some users from the United States, South Korea, and Australia.

Twitter users will be able to choose "it's misleading" after clicking "report tweet."

"We're testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them," the social network said.

Twitter said that users can be more specific, flagging the misleading tweet as potentially containing misinformation about "health," "politics" and "other."

"We may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work," Twitter added in a statement.

Once a user marks a tweet as misleading, it will be reviewed by a combination of automated technology and human moderators, which will decide whether to take action, Twitter said.

Twitter, like Facebook and YouTube, regularly comes under fire from critics who say it does not do enough to fight the spread of misinformation.

The test is not the first time Twitter has sought help from its users to identify content that could spread misinformation. In January, it launched a program called Birdwatch, which lets participants write notes and provide additional context to misleading tweets, though those notes are held on a separate website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.