Twitter announces immersive media viewer, vertical video scrolling: All details

Twitter had earlier tried to expand its incorporation of video into its platform by launching Fleets in November 2020. However, the microblogging site pulled the plug on this project just eight months after kickoff. Fleets looked to introduce a story-like feature first seen on Snapchat and then eventually adopted by Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin. However, users reported the Fleets feature on Twitter to be sluggish owing to technical glitches. Despite the company fixing these issues, the feature failed to gather much traction with the users.