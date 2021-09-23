Twitter announces slew of updates, NFTs and Bitcoin payments in the works

For users who are frequently mentioned by others in their tweets, Twitter will be adding a feature that allows users to remove themselves from such conversations. Lastly, Word filters will allow users to filter out “unwanted speech" in their replies. Users will be able to choose specific words and emojis, which will be blocked on their replies. The feature is in the concept phase right now and the company said it will keep users informed about how it evolves.

