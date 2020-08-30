The tweet from actor Chadwick Boseman 's official Twitter handle which broke the news of his death is now the most liked tweet of all time.

Micro-blogging site Twitter confirmed the development on its own verified account in a tweet :"Most liked Tweet ever.A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever".

The tweet which shared a black and white image of the actor along with a statement confirming that the actor had lost a four year battle with colon cancer. Chadwick Boseman was 43 years old.





The news of the actor's death went viral and it garnered more than ' six million likes'' on twitter at the time of publishing the article .

The 43-year-old actor passed away at his residence in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side. The actor fought the disease for four years, Boseman's family said in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

He was popular globally, owing to his starring role as T'Challa aka superhero Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies such as "Captain America: Civil War", "Black Panther", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

In the US, Boseman made a name for himself by playing historical figures like Jackie Robinson in "42" (2013), James Brown in "Get on Up" (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall" (2017).

According to reports in the media the next closest tweet to be most liked was from former president of USA Barack Obama in 2017 which included a quote by Nelson Mandela, ""No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..."





