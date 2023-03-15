Twitter API paid may cost developers over 34 lakh per month: Report

Twitter API paid may cost developers over ₹34 lakh per month: Report1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 02:53 PM IST
- As per the report, Twitter is currently offering three different plans. The first, known as the ‘Small Package,’ provides access to 50 million tweets for $42,000 per month. The packages with access to 100 million and 200 million tweets, respectively, are said to cost more per month.
Twitter's once free Application Programming Interface (API) is now set to cost a staggering $42,000 per month (equivalent to ₹34 lakh), as reported by a tech outlet earlier this month. Wired, a well-known tech publication, has shared documents indicating that the developer community, researchers, and academia who have been utilizing Twitter's API without any charges for years may now be required to pay to retain access to it.
