Twitter API paid may cost developers over 34 lakh per month: Report

Twitter's once free Application Programming Interface (API) is now set to cost a staggering $42,000 per month (equivalent to ₹34 lakh), as reported by a tech outlet earlier this month. Wired, a well-known tech publication, has shared documents indicating that the developer community, researchers, and academia who have been utilizing Twitter's API without any charges for years may now be required to pay to retain access to it.

Researchers and professionals use the API to access past data on Twitter. There have been rumors that Twitter would be following in the footsteps of other services that Musk has started charging for in order to create revenue streams for his recently acquired company. Musk announced via Twitter in early February that API access would require payment, but this decision was later postponed until February 15th. On February 5th, Musk tweeted that Twitter would be introducing a free, write-only API for bots that offer valuable content in response to feedback.

As per the report, Twitter is currently offering three different plans. The first, known as the "Small Package," provides access to 50 million tweets for $42,000 per month. The packages with access to 100 million and 200 million tweets, respectively, are said to cost more per month.

The report suggests that several modifications will be made to the rules for accessing APIs, such as those for filtering data, account activity API, and engagement API, among other details. It is anticipated that the document containing these changes will be shared with users once they are implemented.

Twitter's API allows for automated access to Twitter's features. The Twitter website's developer-related data states that the platform provides tools, resources, data, and API products that can be used to incorporate and enhance Twitter's influence through research, solutions, and other means.