Twitter API paid may cost developers over 34 lakh per month: Report

Researchers and professionals use the API to access past data on Twitter. There have been rumors that Twitter would be following in the footsteps of other services that Musk has started charging for in order to create revenue streams for his recently acquired company. Musk announced via Twitter in early February that API access would require payment, but this decision was later postponed until February 15th. On February 5th, Musk tweeted that Twitter would be introducing a free, write-only API for bots that offer valuable content in response to feedback.