Twitter bans 57,000 Indian accounts: Here’s know why

Twitter bans 57,000 Indian accounts: Here’s know why2 min read . 05:44 PM IST
- Twitter stated in its monthly compliance report that it received 1,088 complaints from users in India in the same time period through its grievance redressal mechanisms.
Twitter, a microblogging site, has said that it banned 57,643 accounts in India promoting sexual explitation, non-consensual nudity, and allied content between July 26 and August 25. Twitter has faced a massive controversy over the proliferation of child pornography on its platform in India.
Twitter, a microblogging site, has said that it banned 57,643 accounts in India promoting sexual explitation, non-consensual nudity, and allied content between July 26 and August 25. Twitter has faced a massive controversy over the proliferation of child pornography on its platform in India.
Twitter stated in its monthly compliance report that it received 1,088 complaints from users in India in the same time period through its grievance redressal mechanisms. Acting on the complaints, the microblogging site took action against 41 URLs.
Twitter stated in its monthly compliance report that it received 1,088 complaints from users in India in the same time period through its grievance redressal mechanisms. Acting on the complaints, the microblogging site took action against 41 URLs.
The company said, “"we processed 76 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation."
The company said, “"we processed 76 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent. We overturned none of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation."
Twitter has also received 15 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period.
Twitter has also received 15 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period.
Earlier this month, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal had stated the replies received from Twitter in the child pronography complaints were incomplete and the Commission was not satisfied with them. Maliwal has summoned Twitter India Policy head and Delhi Police on September 20 over tweets that depicted child pornography and rape videos of women and children on the microblogging site.
Earlier this month, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal had stated the replies received from Twitter in the child pronography complaints were incomplete and the Commission was not satisfied with them. Maliwal has summoned Twitter India Policy head and Delhi Police on September 20 over tweets that depicted child pornography and rape videos of women and children on the microblogging site.
Taking suo moto cognisance of several tweets openly depicting videos and photographs if sexual acts involving children, the Commission said that most of the tweets portrayed children completely naked and many of them also depicted brutal rape and other non-consensual sexual activites with children and women.
Taking suo moto cognisance of several tweets openly depicting videos and photographs if sexual acts involving children, the Commission said that most of the tweets portrayed children completely naked and many of them also depicted brutal rape and other non-consensual sexual activites with children and women.
Meanwhile, Google, an American technology giant, has also received 37,282 complaints from Indian users in the month of August in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. The search engine removed a total of 5,51,659 pieces of inappropriate content, as a result of complaints in India.
Meanwhile, Google, an American technology giant, has also received 37,282 complaints from Indian users in the month of August in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021. The search engine removed a total of 5,51,659 pieces of inappropriate content, as a result of complaints in India.
The overall complaints Google received in India consists of categories including infringement of intellectual property rights and violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation.
The overall complaints Google received in India consists of categories including infringement of intellectual property rights and violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation.