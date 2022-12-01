Twitter becomes stage for China protests despite ban by Beijing

Social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook have been used in years past as tools of the opposition in insurrections against regimes that control the flow of information. Protesters used Facebook to communicate during the 2011 Egyptian revolution, while Twitter allowed Iranian protesters to alert the rest of the world about demonstrations there in 2009. More recently, activists whose street protests precipitated the military overthrow of Sudan’s longtime leader relied on social media in 2019 to spread the word.

