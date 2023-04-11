Twitter becomes X Corp as Musk advances ‘everything app’ hopes

Twitter becomes X Corp as Musk advances ‘everything app’ hopes2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Twitter ‘no longer exists’ after being merged with X Corp., according to an April 4 document submitted in a California court for a lawsuit filed against the company and its former CEO, Jack Dorsey, last year by conservative activist Laura Loomer
Twitter Inc. has ceased to be an independent company after merging with a newly formed shell firm called X Corp., driving speculation about what Elon Musk intends for the social media platform.
