Twitter becomes X Corp as Musk advances ‘everything app’ hopes

Musk first set up a trio of holding companies in Delaware with a variation of the name “X Holdings" in April last year as part of his takeover bid for Twitter. But X Corp. was set up on March 9 in Nevada with its merger with Twitter submitted on March 15, according to records filed in the state. Musk is president of the firm and its parent, X Holdings Corp., which was also set up last month and has an authorized capital of $2 million, filings show.