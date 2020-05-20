Twitter begins testing feature to let users control who replies to their tweets

Social media platform, Twitter, today started testing a feature that it had announced earlier this year. With the new feature, users will be able to choose who replies to their tweets, though Twitter isn’t rolling it out to everyone just yet. “For now, only a limited group of people globally on Twitter for iOS, Android, and Twitter.com can tweet with these settings," the company said in a blog post.

The feature had first been announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January this year. Twitter seems to have made slight changes to the idea since then. The version proposed at CES had four settings - global, panel, group and statement. In the new version, there are three options - everyone, people you follow, only people you mention. The new options are clearer than the old ones and accomplish the same things.

The idea here remains the same as before. Users could use the feature to avoid Twitter trolls from spamming their tweets. The feature could also be used to hold a panel or fireside chat on Twitter. An organisation or influencer could mention a few people in a tweet and allow only them to reply, and create a conversation on the platform.

“People who can’t reply will still be able to view, retweet, retweet with comment and like these tweets," the blog post clarified. It’s unclear why Twitter isn’t ready to roll out the feature to all users right now.

The company had rolled out a new layout for how threads are displayed earlier this month, adding lines and indentations to define the conversation flow better.

