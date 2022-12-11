Twitter Blue subscriber service to be relaunched tomorrow after debacle

However, after Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch. Twitter Blue was initially launched early in November before pausing it as fake accounts mushroomed. It was then scheduled to launch again on 29 November but was pushed back.